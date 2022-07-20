Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Growing In Confidence In Pursuit Of Sevilla's Jules Kounde, With Frenchman Interested In Move

Though Kalidou Koulibaly has already joined, Chelsea are still in search of another central defender, with recent reports stating they are growing in confidence regarding the pursuit of another target.  

Perseverance may end up paying off when it comes to Chelsea and their interest in Sevilla's Jules Kounde. After chasing him for a majority of last summer, reports on Tuesday state the Blues are confident of agreeing a fee for the young defender shortly.

Jules Kounde

The latest on the Frenchman's future was provided by CBS Sports correspondent Ben Jacobs on Tuesday. Jacobs reported that Chelsea are becoming increasingly confident of reaching an agreement of a fee of around €60 million with Sevilla for the 23-year-old.

Barcelona are interested in Kounde as well but, according to Jacobs, have not placed a formal bid yet. Sevilla prefer a straight cash deal for the player, which will be difficult for Barcelona to offer, based on their current financial situation and offers for other players this window.

Kounde

Barcelona are attempting to rely on Kounde's full commitment to make a transfer happen, much like they did with Raphinha. This may prove problematic, as Jacobs' report states that, unlike Raphinha, the defender would have no qualms joining the West London side.

Both Sevilla and Chelsea want to resolve this transfer this week, which is another factor that favors the Blues over Barcelona. There are no guarantees, but it seems possible that Chelsea are on the brink of bringing another exciting defender into Thomas Tuchel's side. 

