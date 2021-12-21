Report: Chelsea Had €85M Summer Bid for Marquinhos Rejected Immediately

Chelsea had a staggering €85 million bid for PSG defender Marquinhos rejected during the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side were known for wanting a new central defender to bolster their defensive ranks. Jules Kounde of Sevilla appeared to be the first choice target but they failed to get a deal done for him and any other of their centre-back targets.

Marquinhos was a defender who worked under Tuchel during their time in France together before the German was dismissed and took over in west London.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

And as per L'Equipe, Tuchel wanted to bring him to the English capital. They claim the club made a summer offer of close to €85 million for the 27-year-old.

However, it was instantly rejected by the Parisians despite the Brazil international not having the opportunity to 'express his desire' over whether or not he would have entertained a possible switch across the Channel.

Any future pursuit from the Blues for Marquinhos looks unlikely now because PSG are readying a new contract offer until 2026 or 2027, which will see him stay at the Parc Des Princes, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea are expected to make another move for Kounde, either in the winter market or next summer. Sevilla are claimed to be willing to lower their demands for the France international and would accept a fee of between €50 and €60 million.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

This will offer hope to the Blues who currently have four defenders - Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva - all our of contract at the end of the season.

