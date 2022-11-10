Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Had Interest In Kyle Walker-Peter's In The Summer

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea had interest in Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peter's during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea have had the topic of signing a new right-back on their radar for a couple of months now, and they wanted to sign one in the summer originally. The club had a list of right-backs they wanted to sign.

Already known to be on that list was a player they still have active interest in today in Denzel Dumfries, but there were more players on it that don't get the same level of transfer attention the media in regards to Chelsea.

Kyle Walker-Peters is one of those players.

Kyle Walker-Peters

Chelsea had interest in Kyle Walker-Peters in the summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Kyle Walker-Peters was a player Chelsea had an interest in signing in the summer, and he was on a list of full-backs that the club wanted to sign. 

The goal at Chelsea is to sign someone who can both provide cover for Reece James and fill in for the Chelsea full-back when he is injured.

 The current situation see's Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the position with the injury to James, which certainly isn't ideal for the club.

Reece James vs Leeds

Chelsea want competition and cover for Reece James at right-back.

Chelsea could certainly still make a move for Walker-Peters, especially now with former Southampton recruitment coach Joe Shields at Chelsea now. 

The club will sign a right-back, and although there is not many media reports about Kyle Walker-Peters at the moment, he is still a player Chelsea could indeed make a move for in the January transfer window.

