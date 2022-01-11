Report: Chelsea Had Two Emerson Palmieri Recall Requests Rejected by Lyon

Chelsea have had two requests to recall Emerson Palmieri from a loan spell at Lyon denied by the French club, according to reports.

The Italian is Thomas Tuchel's 'priority' in the January window as he looks to bring in a replacement for Ben Chilwell in the Chelsea squad following the Englishman's injury.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have already had two reqests rejected by the Ligue 1 side as they look to bring Emerson back to Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

This comes after it was revealed that Chelsea are prepared to offer compensation to bring Emerson back to Stamford Bridge during this window.

The French club have recently refused to let Emerson return to Stamford Bridge but it was reported that he remains the Blues' priority to solve their left-back situation this winter.

Everton's Lucas Digne has also been a mentioned target for the European Champions, with the Frenchman falling out of favour on Merseyside but it appears that Tuchel 'was never keen' on signing the French international.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, Tuchel provided an update on his transfer plans

“We adapt daily to the situation. The situation has not changed for us. No news, no updates. The areas are clear. We are looking into the market, having our ideas," he said.

When we have our squad, I am a happy coach. We have some long term injuries we are concerned about. To play for Chelsea, to find these players in January is not so easy.”

It remains to be seen as to whether Tuchel will get his man and see Emerson return to his squad this month.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube