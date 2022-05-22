Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Handed Blow as Aurelien Tchouameni Informs Liverpool of Real Madrid Transfer

Chelsea and Liverpool have been handed a blow in their pursuit of AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as he has informed the club that he will join Real Madrid instead, according to reports.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League after a breakthrough season in France.

As per Liverpool Echo, via theMadridZone, Tchouameni has informed the Reds that he will be joining Real Madrid in the summer.

imago1011804998h

Reports had recently stated that Chelsea were currently behind both Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race for the youngster and now it looks like he has chosen to join Madrid.

Chelsea are currently looking to rejuvenate their squad ahead of next season, with defensive midfielders Jorginho and N'Golo Kante both in their thirties and out of contract in 2023.

Tuchel is looking to rebuild his squad in the summer once sanctions are lifted and the Blues can engage once again in transfer activity

imago1012165722h

"Players are going out. We are rebuilding," he said.

"This is always challenging but we are up for the challenge. I don’t know where we are from day one. What I can promise is that I will be here if I can promise that! I will be here with full energy and positive energy no matter what.

"We will still work for Chelsea and I refuse to think of negative scenarios. We will be competitive, on which level we will see."

Chelsea's scouting department are continuing to watch and monitor Tchouameni, who is set for a move this summer but it appears that he is destined to be playing for Los Blancos next season rather than Tuchel's side.

imago1012194232h
