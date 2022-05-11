Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Handed Blow as West Ham Offer Declan Rice Bumper Eight-Year Contract

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Declan Rice, with West Ham United offering the midfielder a huge £200,000 eight-year contract extension to stay at the club.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been interested in the midfielder for years, having previously seen him released from the Cobham academy as a youngster.

As per TalkSPORT, the Chelsea target has been offered an eight-year contract, which would see him earn £200,000 a week.

imago1011778722h

Last month it was reported that Rice had turned down a third contract offer from the Hammers, as Fabrizio Romano said: "Declan Rice has turned down third contract offer at West Ham. There’s still no agreement - Rice has always been committed, but he’s now open to a move this summer."

Other reports have stated that Rice has informed West Ham that he believes the time is right to depart the club, with Chelsea circling for his signature.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the youngster gathering interest from a few sides, recent reports suggest that Rice may prefer a return to Chelsea than the likes of Manchester United.

imago1011867837h

However, the £200,000-a-week offer could see him commit his stay in east London, a deal which would tie him down incredibly for the next eight years of his career.

Chelsea are in the market for a midfielder, with it believed that West Ham will demand at least £150 million for Rice if they are to sell him, but AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni could be considered as a cheaper alternative.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Rice, but with Chelsea in the market for a midfielder, they could opt to move for the English international once they have new owners in place, if he declines another offer from his side.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011395643h
News

Thomas Tuchel Expecting 'Big Fight' for Chelsea Against Leeds United in 'Do-Or-Die' Game

By Nick Emms25 minutes ago
imago1011629900h (1)
News

'Trust Your Instincts' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Romelu Lukaku After Chelsea Brace

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011716887h
News

Thomas Tuchel Convinced Chelsea's Departing Players Want to Finish Strong

By Nick Emms46 minutes ago
imago1011826122h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Long-Term Planning at Chelsea is Hard as Blues Get Punished

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011705112h
News

Frank Lampard: Keeping Everton in Premier League is Bigger Than Chelsea Achievements

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011826104h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Players Took Responsibility After Wolves Draw

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011822506h
News

Todd Boehly Favourite to Replace Bruce Buck as Chelsea Chairman if He Departs After Transition Period

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011821288h
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Focused on Chelsea's Top Four Hopes & FA Cup Final Ahead of 2022 World Cup

By Nick Emms3 hours ago