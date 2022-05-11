Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Declan Rice, with West Ham United offering the midfielder a huge £200,000 eight-year contract extension to stay at the club.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been interested in the midfielder for years, having previously seen him released from the Cobham academy as a youngster.

As per TalkSPORT, the Chelsea target has been offered an eight-year contract, which would see him earn £200,000 a week.

Last month it was reported that Rice had turned down a third contract offer from the Hammers, as Fabrizio Romano said: "Declan Rice has turned down third contract offer at West Ham. There’s still no agreement - Rice has always been committed, but he’s now open to a move this summer."

Other reports have stated that Rice has informed West Ham that he believes the time is right to depart the club, with Chelsea circling for his signature.

With the youngster gathering interest from a few sides, recent reports suggest that Rice may prefer a return to Chelsea than the likes of Manchester United.

However, the £200,000-a-week offer could see him commit his stay in east London, a deal which would tie him down incredibly for the next eight years of his career.

Chelsea are in the market for a midfielder, with it believed that West Ham will demand at least £150 million for Rice if they are to sell him, but AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni could be considered as a cheaper alternative.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Rice, but with Chelsea in the market for a midfielder, they could opt to move for the English international once they have new owners in place, if he declines another offer from his side.



