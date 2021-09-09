Borussia Dortmund have no intention of sanctioning a sale for Jude Bellingham in 2022, according to reports.

The England international has established himself as one of Europe's most promising youngsters since his move to Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2022.

Since his switch to Dortmund, the 18-year-old has had 12 direct goal involvements in 51 appearances across all competitions at the Signal Iduna Park, where his current contract runs till 2025.

After putting in a series of eye-catching displays over the course of the previous campaign for club and country, Bellingham has attracted interest from some of elite sides across Europe.

However, 90min report that Dortmund have no desire pf cashing in on their star midfielder next summer.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been in 'regular contact' with Dortmund regarding a potential swoop for Bellingham, but it remains unlikely that the Bundesliga outfit will sanction a sale for the teenager next summer, as Erling Haaland and Gio Reyna could also be on the move in 2022.

The German side are under no pressure to sell the midfielder next year, and with Bellingham looking to break into England's starting-XI ahead of the World Cup in Qatar in less than 12 months' time, Bellingham will not push for a transfer either.

The European champions could be looking to bolster their midfield options in the next summer transfer window, with West Ham's Declan Rice also being named as a top target for the Blues in 2022

