Report: Chelsea Handed Blow in Pursuit of AS Monaco's Aurenlien Tchouameni as He Prefers Real Madrid Move

Chelsea have been handed a blow in their potential pursuit for AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who is wanted by Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old has been in sensational form and is being targetted by Europe's top clubs.

And now, as per AS, via Sport Witness, Tchouameni would prioritise Real Madrid over Chelsea if given the option.

imago1010882765h

The report states that if Real Madrid were to make a move, they would be his priority for the next transfer.

However, Chelsea are the 'main obstacle' for the French international as they can 'offer him more money'.

The report continues to state that the option to sign Tchouameni 'would be a utopia' if they sign Erling Haaland but if they fail to sign the Dortmund star, they would 'activate the option' to sign Tchouameni.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Real Madrid and Chelsea are ‘right now’ the ‘best positioned’ teams to land the Frenchman.

imago1010862776h

Reports in November revealed that he is a player that Chelsea really appreciate, with the Club keeping tabs on him for some time.

It was also reported that the youngster was on Chelsea's wishlist for the summer alongside national temmate Jules Kounde.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will have restrictions lifted in time to complete summer transfers.

The Club are currently unable to conduct any transfer business following Roman Abramovich's sanctionings by the UK Government and European Union.

They hope to find a buyer for the Club by the end of April before pursuing the summer goals.

imago1010817885h
