Report: Chelsea Handed Blow In Race To Sign Arsen Zakharyan from Dinamo Moscow

Chelsea have been handed a blow over transfer target Arsen Zakharyan, whose club, Dynamo Moscow, do not want to let go of, according to reports.

The 18-year-old broke into Moscow's first team last season, making 13 appearances in which he found the back of the net three times.

Interest in the youngster also comes from the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, amongst several others.

As quoted by TEAMtalk, Sergey Stepashin, a member of the board of directors at Dynamo Moscow, has made it clear that Zakharyan will not be leaving the Russian side any time soon.

“No, these are agent games," he said. "He is still a young man. He still has to grow and grow.

“I believe that Arsen can play in Russia for another two to three years. Time must pass for a footballer to succeed.

“And when he turns 21, it’s just right. Look, almost no one plays well abroad from our country now. Maybe only Golovin.”

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race for the youngster, alongside Manchester City, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool not far behind.

The European champions are also reportedly interested in Konstantin Tyukavin, one of the most promising players in eastern Europe.

Both players are currently under contract until 2024, and so the Russian club would be wise to sell the players for a fee sooner rather than letting them go as free agents.

