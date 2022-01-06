Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Handed Blow in Sergino Dest Pursuit as He Wants Barcelona Stay

Chelsea have been handed a blow in their pursuit for Barcelona wing-back Sergino Dest as the American wishes to stay in Spain, according to reports.

He was previously discussed in regards to a move to Stamford Bridge, with Reece James and Ben Chilwell out with injuries.

However, as per Ben Jacobs of CBS, Dest's preference is to stay at Barcelona in January.

Reports stated that Thomas Tuchel believes the ex-Ajax star would be an ideal fit to play right wing-back in his system if signed.

And with the injury to James, tearing his hamstring against Brighton and Hove Albion, Dest could be targetted for a move to the club.

Read More

However, the Blues have been handed a blow as his preference is to stay at Barcelona in January rather than make a move to London to link up with USMNT teammate Christian Pulisic.

It was reported that Roman Abramovich is only prepared to offer €25 million for the American in order to bring him to Stamford Bridge, whilst Barcelona valued their defender at €35 million.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of the defender and believes that he has the quality to compete in the Chelsea squad, but the London club could be set to miss out on the American.

Therefore, they could turn their attention elsewhere as Lucas Digne has been a name circulated regarding the wing-back role operating as a left-back for Everton.

