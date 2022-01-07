Report: Chelsea Handed Boost as Lucas Digne Asks to Leave Everton

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Everton defender Lucas Digne as manager Rafa Benitez has confirmed the French international has asked to leave the club.

The Blues are searching to add a wing-back to Thomas Tuchel's squad due to injuries to Ben Chilwell and Reece James in recent weeks.

And now, they have been handed a boost in regards to Digne, who they have been linked with as Benitez has confirmed he asked to leave the club.

As quoted by Alistair Magowan, Benitez confirmed Digne has asked to leave, before he said: "We have had interest (in Digne) but nothing concrete. The club is ahead of any player, manager and we have to do what we have to do.

"The valuation is clear. We know Lucas is a good player, but the question is what the team needed and we didn’t have that."

The head coach, who used to be interim manager of Chelsea himself, continued to launch a scathing attack on the Chelsea-linked full-back.

He continued: "I think he was very clear. I had a couple of conversations with him. So what do you expect the manager to do when a player is thinking about leaving? What would Peter Reid say if a player goes to the manager and says he doesn't want to be here.

"Do we want to try and grow and improve? Or just to manage the egos and then leave the team behind?"

It is unclear as to whether Chelsea will make a move for the defender and whether this will be a loan deal or permanent transfer but it looks increasingly like he will depart the Toffees in the January window.

