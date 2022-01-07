Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Handed Boost as Lucas Digne Asks to Leave Everton

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Everton defender Lucas Digne as manager Rafa Benitez has confirmed the French international has asked to leave the club.

The Blues are searching to add a wing-back to Thomas Tuchel's squad due to injuries to Ben Chilwell and Reece James in recent weeks.

And now, they have been handed a boost in regards to Digne, who they have been linked with as Benitez has confirmed he asked to leave the club.

imago1008334078h

As quoted by Alistair Magowan, Benitez confirmed Digne has asked to leave, before he said: "We have had interest (in Digne) but nothing concrete. The club is ahead of any player, manager and we have to do what we have to do. 

"The valuation is clear. We know Lucas is a good player, but the question is what the team needed and we didn’t have that."

Read More

The head coach, who used to be interim manager of Chelsea himself, continued to launch a scathing attack on the Chelsea-linked full-back.

imago1007550737h

He continued: "I think he was very clear. I had a couple of conversations with him. So what do you expect the manager to do when a player is thinking about leaving? What would Peter Reid say if a player goes to the manager and says he doesn't want to be here.

"Do we want to try and grow and improve? Or just to manage the egos and then leave the team behind?"

It is unclear as to whether Chelsea will make a move for the defender and whether this will be a loan deal or permanent transfer but it looks increasingly like he will depart the Toffees in the January window.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007904838h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Boost as Lucas Digne Asks to Leave Everton

just now
imago1008980742h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Still Working' to Sign Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde Amid Niklas Sule Interest

15 minutes ago
imago1008930800h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Update on Emerson Palmieri Decision Amid Chelsea Transfer Talks

30 minutes ago
imago1008930882h
News

Thiago Silva Makes Chelsea Promise After Signing Contract Extension

45 minutes ago
imago1008973325h
News

Thomas Tuchel Demands Respect as Chelsea Face Chesterfield in FA Cup Third Round

59 minutes ago
imago1007681240h
Transfer News

Revealed: What Chelsea Must do to Sign Barcelona's Sergino Dest in January

1 hour ago
imago1007511003h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Tie vs Chesterfield

1 hour ago
imago1008970608h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News for FA Cup Clash vs Chesterfield

1 hour ago