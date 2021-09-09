Report: Chelsea Handed Boost in Declan Rice Pursuit

West Ham star Declan Rice could be set for his final season with his current side, according to reports.

It was reported recently that the Blues evaluated the feasibility of adding a central midfielder to their ranks this summer, with the 22-year-old considered as a viable acquisition alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Despite being linked with the above trio for a large chunk of the summer transfer window, the European champions signed Saúl Ñíguez on a season-long loan (with an option to buy next year) on Deadline Day after securing the arrival of Romelu Lukaku on a club-record fee of £97.5 million.

As per Eurosport, Rice is highly likely to depart West Ham at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, as he looks to challenge for major trophies and play on the biggest stages.

It had recently emerged that Rice was unhappy with his current side for effectively ruling out a move for him summer, with West Ham demanding a staggering sum of £100 million for their star midfielder.

The former Chelsea academy man was heavily linked with various Premier League sides this summer, with previous reports suggesting that the west London side had shortlisted Rice as one of their main transfer targets.

It was further claimed that Rice had rejected a number of contract renewal offers in east London amid interest from several sides, though it was added that the England international would not hand in a transfer request owing to the respect he has for the Hammers.

Chelsea's interest in Rice dates back to Frank Lampard's time as Blues boss, with several sources confirming that the Englishman was targeting a swoop for the defensive midfielder in 2020.

It was believed at one stage that West Ham insisted that their academy graduate is not available for any amount of money this summer, as club officials believed that they were in the driving seat to keep hold of their young star, with his existing deal in east London running till 2024, with an option of extending his stay for an additional 12 months.

