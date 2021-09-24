September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Handed Boost in Declan Rice Pursuit Amid Man United Decision

A summer pursuit could be on the horizon.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, if they are to make a move for the midfielder next summer, according to reports.

The Blues have been linked with the 22-year-old long-term and could look to bring Rice back to the club, where he was released in the academy.

As per ESPN, Manchester United are 'yet to be convinced' of Rice's ability.

Rice England

The report states that although the Red Devil's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is an admirer of Rice, the club's recruitment team is yet to be convinced that he possesses the qualities to take the team to another level.

However, the Chelsea hierarchy have followed Rice's career with great interest and could give the green light to a move.

Rice celeb

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have all shown interest in the England international, with the latter believed to have made Rice a 'top priority' for next summer

West Ham have a valuation of around £100 million for Rice which is thought to be the reason why Chelsea were put off during the summer transfer window, instead opting to sign Saul Niguez on loan with an option to buy from Atletico Madrid.

The Blues could be tempted to move for the Englishman next summer, if West Ham's valuation drops and Rice pushes for a move.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35188222
News

'It Does Not Take a Miracle to Win Against Manchester City' Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission

45 seconds ago
Rice 1
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Boost in Declan Rice Pursuit Amid Man United Decision

45 seconds ago
sipa_35009459
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Romelu Lukaku's Anti-Racism Comments Amid FA Talks

30 minutes ago
pjimage (4)
News

Thomas Tuchel Tells Thiago Silva What to Do to Earn New Chelsea Contract

1 hour ago
sipa_33571857
News

Thomas Tuchel makes Honest Pep Guardiola Admission Ahead of Man City Clash

1 hour ago
sipa_33273729
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

1 hour ago
sipa_34759533
News

Edouard Mendy Fit & Will Start in Goal vs Man City, Thomas Tuchel Confirms

2 hours ago
Tuchel cover 1
News

Premier League Title Will Not be Decided When Chelsea Face Man City, Declares Tuchel

2 hours ago