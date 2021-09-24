Report: Chelsea Handed Boost in Declan Rice Pursuit Amid Man United Decision

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, if they are to make a move for the midfielder next summer, according to reports.

The Blues have been linked with the 22-year-old long-term and could look to bring Rice back to the club, where he was released in the academy.

As per ESPN, Manchester United are 'yet to be convinced' of Rice's ability.

The report states that although the Red Devil's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is an admirer of Rice, the club's recruitment team is yet to be convinced that he possesses the qualities to take the team to another level.

However, the Chelsea hierarchy have followed Rice's career with great interest and could give the green light to a move.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have all shown interest in the England international, with the latter believed to have made Rice a 'top priority' for next summer.

West Ham have a valuation of around £100 million for Rice which is thought to be the reason why Chelsea were put off during the summer transfer window, instead opting to sign Saul Niguez on loan with an option to buy from Atletico Madrid.

The Blues could be tempted to move for the Englishman next summer, if West Ham's valuation drops and Rice pushes for a move.

