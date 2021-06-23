Report: Chelsea Target Names His Preferred Destination This Summer

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea Handed Boost in Erling Haaland Pursuit as Striker Names His Preferences

Do the Blues have the edge in pursuit of new striker?
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Erling Haaland would prefer a move to Real Madrid or the Premier League over other interested clubs, according to reports.

Haaland is Chelsea's priority this summer as Thomas Tuchel eyes a new centre-forward in order to compete for the Premier League title next season.

As per Sport Bild, via iMiaSanMia, Bayern Munich are eyeing a move for the Norwegian this summer but there is huge competition for the 20-year-old, who would prefer a move to Madrid or the Premier League.

Chelsea believe they can convince Haaland to Stamford Bridge this summer

The Munich-based Twitter account goes on to report information from Christian Falk.

'There are very few reasons why (Haaland) would choose Bayern (Munich) over Real (Madrid), Barca (Barcelona) or Chelsea'

With so much competition for the forward, Chelsea have identified Villarreal's Gerard Moreno as a 'Plan B' if they cannot secure the Dortmund star this summer.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

