    Report: Chelsea Handed Boost in Race For Aurelien Tchouameni Amid Juventus Interest

    Author:

    Chelsea have been handed a major boost in their race for transfer target Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports.

    The 21-year-old was a Chelsea transfer target over the summer, but Blues manager Thomas Tuchel decided he needed another year of experience in Ligue 1 before coming to the Premier League.

    In recent France performances however, the midfielder has proven he is up to the task of playing amongst the best, recently winning the Nations League with his country.

    sipa_35482312

    As por Tuttosport via Football-italia, the race for the French midfielder is hotting up, with Liverpool, Juventus and Real Madrid all interested in securing his signature.

    The likes of both Juventus and Real Madrid are so interested in signing him, they could make a move as early as January.

    However, Juventus would be forced to sell either Aaron Ramsey or Weston McKennie in order to place a suitable bid for the 21-year-old.

    Monaco's asking price for Tchouameni is reportedly around €35-40 million at the moment, with a number of clubs willing to pay.

    sipa_35510682

    Chelsea currently boast one of the most impressive midfields in the world, with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic among others.

    Also, with Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez on loan at Stamford Bridge, it seems unlikely that Tuchel would splash out the cash in January, but Tchouameni could be a prominent target in the summer of 2022, provided he hasn't already been picked up.

