Report: Chelsea Handed Boost in Race for Tchouameni As Agent Denies Real Madrid Agreement

Chelsea have been handed a major boost in the race for French prodigy Aurelien Tchouameni as his agent has denied claims that his player has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Monaco midfielder has attracted plenty of interest from across Europe this season and Chelsea have been linked with him for over a year now.

Tchouameni's contract runs until 2024, but he is expected to leave the French club at the end of this season.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the 22-year-old's agent has denied to Le Parisien any agreement on personal terms with Real Madrid.

Romano goes on to state that Real are following Tchouameni's performances and have been for a long time, alongside two Premier League clubs as well as Paris Saint-Germain. However, nothing has been agreed with any club.

We can assume, from the number of reports linking Tchouameni with a move to the Premier League, that the two English clubs interested in him are Chelsea and Manchester United.

A report made earlier in the month stated that the Blues had already made contact with the French prodigy, and manager Thomas Tuchel is said to want him 'at all costs'.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

The report from 1 March also states that Barcelona have followed the youngster 'very, very closely'.

However, the Spanish side are also looking to bolster other areas of their squad and may not be able to finance a move for Tchouameni.

Romano's report suggests Chelsea may be in a good position to compete for Tchouameni's signature, alongside the other interested parties.

