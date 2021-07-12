Report: Chelsea Handed Boost in Race to Sign Brighton Star Ben White

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Brighton defender Ben White, according to reports.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2020/21 campaign for the Seagulls, and has attracted interest from several Premier League sides - including Arsenal, Manchester City and Everton.

With three years left on his current deal at the Amex Stadium, it is thought that Brighton have set an asking price of around £50 million for their man.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

According to The Argus, Brighton are yet to receive an offer matching their valuation of White, and while Graham Potter's side are under no pressure to sell the England international, they could be tempted to cash in on one of their most prised assets if a club matches their asking price.

That has given the Blues hope as they look to freshen their defensive options by recruiting a world-class defender ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Since returning from a season-long loan spell at Leeds last year, the centre-back amassed 39 appearances across all competitions for his boyhood club last term.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

