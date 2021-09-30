September 30, 2021
Publish date:

Report: Chelsea Handed Boost Over Defender Contract Renewal Amid Bayern Munich, PSG & Real Madrid Interest

Author:

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their hopes of securing a new contract for Antonio Rudiger.

The Blues are keen to tie him down for longer as his current deal expires next summer, which would allow him to leave on a free if there is no renewal.

He has attracted interest from top clubs across Europe amid rumours over his contract situation, including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. 

1006869043

According to Fabrizio Romano, 'Rudiger is so happy with Chelsea and Tuchel.'

The German has enjoyed life under Thomas Tuchel having found himself a consistent spot in the Blues' starting XI since the boss arrived in January.

Rudiger was one of the key figures in Chelsea's Champions League winning side of last season and has now solidified himself as one of footballs' top centre-backs.

1006753507

He first joined the club in 2017 from Roma and has enjoyed a successful career in West London ever since.

The 28-year-old has winners' medals in the FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup.

Recent differing reports have claimed that the German international is in talks with the club over the signing of a new contract, whereas others have suggested that he wants to leave upon the expiration of his current deal next summer.

Rudiger featured in Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night, failing to stop Federico Chiesa's strike after just 11 seconds of the first half.

He and the Blues will be keen to return to winning ways when they face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

