January 3, 2022
Report: Chelsea Handed Boost With Declan Rice After West Ham's Poor Form

Author:

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their potential pursuit for Declan Rice due to West Ham's recent poor run of form, according to reports. 

The Blues have been linked with the England international throughout many transfer windows, with the club interested in bringing the 22-year-old back to west London. 

He was part of the Cobham academy before being released by Chelsea, and he then subsequently joined West Ham. 

imago1008826172h

According to The Sun, the Irons' recent form has seen them drop their pace on a top four spot in the Premier League, which could therefore see them lose their star player at the end of the season.

It is believed the east London side would ask for around £100 million for his services as he has two years left on his deal at the club.

Read More

West Ham have said that he is not for sale but if they are unable to reach Champions League football, it may be hard for them to keep him.

There is also believed to be interest from Manchester United, so Chelsea could have a transfer battle on their hands should they make a move for the midfielder.

imago1008858543h

Rice has made 169 senior appearances for West Ham in all competitions since the 16/17 season, scoring eight goals and assisting a further nine.

So far in the current campaign, he has featured 24 times for David Moyes' side and has fully established himself as one of their best players.

A move to Chelsea could see him compete for a starting spot against the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho.

imago1008862169h
