Report: Chelsea Handed Declan Rice Boost After West Ham Contract Rejection

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice as he has rejected the Irons' latest contract offer.

Thomas Tuchel's side are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old, who was released from the Cobham academy as a youngster.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have been handed a boost as Rice is open to a summer move after rejecting the latest West Ham contract offer.

The Italian journalist wrote: "Declan Rice has turned down third contract offer at West Ham. There’s still no agreement - Rice has always been committed, but he’s now open to a move this summer."

The latest reports have stated that Rice has informed West Ham that he believes the time is right to depart the club, with Chelsea circling for his signature.

With the youngster gathering interest from a few sides, recent reports suggest that Rice may prefer a return to Chelsea than the likes of Manchester United.

It is believed that West Ham will demand at least £150 million for Rice if he is to move in the summer, after yet another brilliant season in east London.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Rice, but with Chelsea in the market for a midfielder, they could opt to move for the English international once they have new owners in place.

Roman Abramovich's sale of Chelsea is expected to be completed in May as the bidders await their fate.

