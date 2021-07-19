Report: Chelsea Handed Erling Haaland Blow - Dortmund Forward in 'No Hurry' to Leave

Erling Haaland has delivered Chelsea a blow in their summer pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund striker, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is the subject of intense speculation regarding his future amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

But it's Thomas Tuchel's side who are showing the heaviest interest this summer with the European champions keen to bring in a world class centre-forward during the summer transfer window.

Haaland is the man they want, but it appears they could face an uphill battle to try to land the Norwegian international, who also bagged 41 goals last season for Dortmund in all competitions.

As per ESPN, Haaland is in 'no hurry' to leave, 'with his friends and advisers believing that another year in the Bundesliga will help his development'.

Haaland returned to pre-season training last week and ignored all questions over his future. He has a £68 million release clause which becomes active next summer, and Dortmund are keen to hold onto him for a further season.

He remains in their plans for the 2021/22 campaign despite Chelsea's interest, with a reported £150 million fee needed by the Blues to even try to convince Dortmund of parting ways with their star man this summer.

As the window drags on the move to west London gets more unlikely, but all Chelsea need to do is test the waters to test Dortmund's resistance.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

