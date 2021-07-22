Report: Chelsea Handed Jules Koundé Update As Bryan Gil Closes in on Tottenham Move

Chelsea have received a setback in their pursuit of Sevilla star Jules Koundé as Bryan Gil nears a switch to rivals Tottenham, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract, and is on the radar of some of Europe's top clubs after a stellar 2020/21 campaign for Julen Lopetegui's side.

Owing to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, the La Liga side need to offload a few key names as they themselves prepare to freshen up their squad ahead of the new season.

(Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO)

As reported by Spanish outlet Marca, Sevilla will now only consider 'big offers' for Koundé, as Tottenham's capture of defender Bryan Gil has provided an alternative source of revenue for the La Liga side.

The Blues were said to be ready to fight Tottenham in the chase for Koundé, with manager Thomas Tuchel looking to bolster his backline ahead of what could be a title-challenging campaign.

It was reported previously that Chelsea had made an 'important approach' in their bid to sign the France international, and the Blues are thought to hold an upper hand in the race to secure the defender's services.

(Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving.

"But, we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

