Report: Chelsea Handed Romelu Lukaku Boost as Inter Milan Could Take Marcos Alonso or Davide Zappacosta

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea Handed Lukaku Boost as Inter Could Take Alonso or Zappacosta

The Blues have been handed a boost.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku as the Italians would be willing to take either Marcos Alonso or Davide Zappacosta as part of the deal, according to reports.

Chelsea are pursuing Lukaku as Thomas Tuchel looks to add a world-class forward to his side.

According to the Independent, Inter Milan would be willing to take either Alonso or Zappacosta as they target a wing-back this summer.

sipa_33488407

With the departure of Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain, Inter are looking to secure his replacement and either Alonso or Zappacosta could move as part of the Lukaku deal.

Chelsea have already had  a bid of €100 plus Marcos Alonso rejected and the Blues are preparing a new bid €120/130 million. If this is rejected by Inter, the Blues could once again look to include a player in the deal and Alonso or Zappacosta would be considered.

It has been reported that Lukaku is open to a return to London, where he believes he has 'unfinished business' with Chelsea, after departing in 2014.

Alonso

MORE: Comment - Why Romelu Lukaku would be the perfect signing for Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea's move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland failed to materialise and the Londoners have turned their attention to their former player Lukaku as the Blues look to bolster their squad ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The Blues have been trying to offload Alonso as the club currently employ three left wing-backs, whilst Zappacosta could be set for a permanent move following a successful loan spell with Genoa in Italy.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (13)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Romelu Lukaku Boost as Inter Milan Could Take Marcos Alonso or Davide Zappacosta

E7tl5fTX0AAypBe
News

Early Chelsea Team News to Face Spurs: Kai Havertz & Timo Werner Available, Mason Mount Won't Feature

pjimage (12)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Jules Kounde Talks Stall as West Ham 'Freeze' Move For Kurt Zouma

Kounde cover 1
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Walk Away From Kounde Deal as Sevilla Make Demands

1002852522
Transfer News

Report: Lukaku Could Complete Chelsea Move This Week After Talks With Inter

sipa_34332480
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Exploring Tammy Abraham Exit Strategy - Aston Villa 'Eager' for Loan Deal

sipa_33488401
Transfer News

Report: Lukaku's Agent 'Largely' Pushing For Chelsea Transfer as Talks Are Held With Inter

sipa_33488407
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Preparing New Bid For Romelu Lukaku This Summer