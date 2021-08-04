Report: Chelsea Handed Romelu Lukaku Boost as Inter Milan Could Take Marcos Alonso or Davide Zappacosta

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku as the Italians would be willing to take either Marcos Alonso or Davide Zappacosta as part of the deal, according to reports.

Chelsea are pursuing Lukaku as Thomas Tuchel looks to add a world-class forward to his side.

According to the Independent, Inter Milan would be willing to take either Alonso or Zappacosta as they target a wing-back this summer.

With the departure of Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain, Inter are looking to secure his replacement and either Alonso or Zappacosta could move as part of the Lukaku deal.

Chelsea have already had a bid of €100 plus Marcos Alonso rejected and the Blues are preparing a new bid €120/130 million. If this is rejected by Inter, the Blues could once again look to include a player in the deal and Alonso or Zappacosta would be considered.

It has been reported that Lukaku is open to a return to London, where he believes he has 'unfinished business' with Chelsea, after departing in 2014.

Chelsea's move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland failed to materialise and the Londoners have turned their attention to their former player Lukaku as the Blues look to bolster their squad ahead of the 2021/22 season.



The Blues have been trying to offload Alonso as the club currently employ three left wing-backs, whilst Zappacosta could be set for a permanent move following a successful loan spell with Genoa in Italy.

