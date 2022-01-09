Report: Chelsea Handed Major Blow as Theo Hernandez Set to Sign New Contract With AC Milan

Chelsea have been dealt a huge blow in their search for a new option at left-back as Theo Hernandez looks set to sign a new contract with AC Milan, according to reports.

With Ben Chilwell and Reece James out injured for the time being, Thomas Tuchel has been assessing his options in the wide areas and several names have been suggested, with Hernandez as one of them.

Other names include Lucas Digne, Sergiño Dest and the recalling of Emerson Palmieri, who is currently away on loan at Lyon.

As reported by football.london, Hernandez, who has been heavily linked with a potential move to west London, is nearing a contract renewal with AC Milan.

With Ben Chilwell out for close to the rest of the season due to an ACL injury, Chelsea's options at left-back are limited to just Marcos Alonso, meaning they have had to resort to using the likes of Christian Pulisic and Saúl Ñíguez at times.

Recalling Emerson from his loan spell at Lyon appears to be Thomas Tuchel's main priority to address the area, while speculation surrounds the likes of Sergiño Dest as another potential option.

17-year-old Lewis Hall also made his debut in Chelsea's 5-1 win over Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon.

Despite playing at left centre-back, the youngster normally plays as a left-wing back and showed that he can be dangerous throughout various spells of the match.

In the 20th minute, he battled up the field, winning the ball of Jeff King to provide Romelu Lukaku with an assist to put Chelsea 3-0 up.

Should the Blues be desperate for left-back options, Hall would undoubtedly be willing to step up.

