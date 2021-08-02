Report: Chelsea Handed Major Blow in Robert Lewandowski Pursuit

Chelsea have no chance of landing Bayern Munich marksman Robert Lewandowski this summer, according to reports.

With two years left on his current deal at the Allianz Arena, the Poland international is being monitored by several top clubs across Europe, including Chelsea, who were keeping tabs on the attacker as they look to bolster their attacking outlets ahead of the new campaign.

Widely regarded as the best and most lethal finisher to have graced the beautiful game over the past decade, Lewandowski will not face a shortage of suitors should he decide to start a next chapter in the twilight of his career next summer.

In an exclusive column for Benchwarmers, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has ruled out the chances of a potential switch to Stamford Bridge for Lewandowski this summer.

Chelsea had recently revived their interest in the former Borussia Dortmund talisman, and had asked to be kept informed about his contract situation, with there being uncertainty surrounding his future with the German giants.

It has further been stated that the forward may be tempted by the prospect of a move overseas after spending more than a decade in the Bundesliga.

Since arriving on a free transfer from Dortmund in 2013, Lewandowski has bagged 294 goals and 65 assists in 329 appearances across all competitions for the German giants.

Bayern have refused to sell their star forward this summer, though a move next year hasn't been ruled out by the Bundesliga side - however, they would be expecting around €50 million at that time.

Chelsea are still chasing a move for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, and whilst Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku is being eyed as a suitable alternative for the Norway international, though the Serie A giants will take some convincing after repeatedly insisting that the former Everton man is not for sale.

