Report: Chelsea Handed Robert Lewandowski Blow Amid Desire to Join Barcelona

Chelsea have been handed a blow in their pursuit for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski amid his desire to join Barcelona this summer, according to reports. 

The Blues may look to sign a new striker in the transfer window as Romelu Lukaku searches for a departure from Stamford Bridge after just one season. 

He joined from Inter Milan last summer, but is said to been on a return to the San Siro after a disappointing season in blue.

imago1011993512h

However one of Chelsea's targets may now be unattainable as Lewandowski has revealed, via Fabrizio Romano, that he wants to sign for Barcelona.

The journalist also said that there is 'no way for other clubs as of today' to sign him as the Poland international sets his sights on the Nou Camp.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lewandowski recently stated his desire to leave Bayern after eight seasons at the Bundesliga Champions, saying: "My story at Bayern is over. I can not imagine further good cooperation. I hope they will not keep me just because they can. A transfer is the best solution for all parties.

"Bayern is a serious club and I believe that they will not keep me just because they can."

imago1011952610h

It is believed that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel would 'love' to sign the 33-year-old at Chelsea this summer, although the aforementioned news could suggest that this may no longer be an option for the German.

However other reports have said that a potential move from Bayern to London this summer is not 'impossible'.

imago0003271222h
