Report: Chelsea Handed Sergino Dest Boost as Barcelona Prepared to Accept Loan Demands

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit for Barcelona and USMNT star Sergino Dest, with the Catalan club prepared to sanction a loan move, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has fallen out of favour under Xavi, who prefers Dani Alves for the right-back position.

Therefore, Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the USMNT international as they require cover for the injured Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Now, as per the Telegraph, Chelsea have been handed a boost as Barcelona would be prepared to send Dest on an initial loan move with a view to a permanent deal.

James is ruled out for up to six weeks, with only Cesar Azpilicueta as a suitable right wing-back, whilst Chilwell is out for the rest of the season leaving Marcos Alonso as the only natural left wing-back in the Chelsea squad.

Dest can play in both these positions, meaning that he is an obvious choice for Thomas Tuchel's side if they wish to dip into the transfer market.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The German confirmed that the Blues were assessing their options and are likely to make a move for a wing-back during the winter window.

"The areas are clear. We are looking into the market, having our ideas. There is no need to put any pressure and no need for pressure in public. We are relaxed," he said.

"When we have our squad, I am a happy coach. We have some long term injuries we are concerned about. To play for Chelsea, to find these players in January is not so easy.”

It remains to be seen as to whether the Blues will launch an official bid for Dest, but he appears to be one of the options for Tuchel's side.

