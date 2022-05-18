Report: Chelsea Handed Tchouameni Boost as Real Madrid Withdraw From Transfer Race Ahead of Premier League Transfer

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as Real Madrid have withdrawn their interest, with the French international set for a move to the Premier League.

Monaco are set to lose their star after a breakout season in Ligue 1, attracting a host of European clubs.

As per journalist Fabrice Hawkins, via Los Blancos Live, Real Madrid are not in the race for Tchouameni as he is likely to move to the Premier League.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

This could come as a boost to Chelsea, who have been linked with a move with Tchouameni since last summer.

However, Liverpool are also interested in the midfielder and could challenge Thomas Tuchel's side in the summer transfer window.

The most recent reports have stated that Chelsea were currently behind both Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race for the youngster, but now the La Liga side have fallen out of the race.

Thomas Tuchel's side must sell a senior midfielder in the summer if they wish to sign Tchouameni, with Jorginho looking the most likely for a summer departure.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Chelsea's scouting department are continuing to watch and monitor the France international.

However, the Blues are looking at alternative options incase they fall short in their pursuit for Tchouameni.

Tuchel's men have since been linked with a cheaper option in PSV's Ibrahim Sangare, but it is believed that one of Tchouameni or Declan Rice are the number one choice for the Blues this summer once Todd Boehly completes his takeover at Chelsea.

