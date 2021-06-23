Report: Chelsea Target Agrees Terms With PSG

Chelsea have been handed a huge blow in their pursuit for Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi as Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a five-year deal with the Moroccan.

The Blues were ready to offer Marcos Alonso and €50 million, valuing Alonso at €20 million but PSG have taken the lead in the race for the striker.

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG are now set to improve their official bid to Inter Milan to €70 million in cash, including add ons.

Chelsea are set to miss out on Achraf Hakimi Photo By ReporterTorino / LiveMedia (Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

Romano also reports that the French club have reached an agreement on personal terms with Hakimi, signing a five-year contract.

According to the Italian, Chelsea had never made an official bid for the Inter Milan player and were just in talks with his agent, whilst offering players to the Milan club to test the waters.

With the Blues missing out on Hakimi, Thomas Tuchel's could turn his attention to Adama Traore for the wingback role.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

What has Hakimi's agent said?

Alejandro Camano said: “The only one who is going to leave Inter for now is Hakimi, who is also representing him."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube