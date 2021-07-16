Report: Chelsea Handed Update on Borussia Dortmund's Stance on Erling Haaland Sale

Borussia Dortmund remain firm on their stance that Erling Haaland will not leave the club this summer, according to reports.

The German side have maintained that the Norwegian forward, who has attracted heavy interest from Chelsea after a sensational 2020/21 campaign, will stay put at the Signal Iduna Park next season.

Despite Dortmund's desire to block a move for the 20-year-old, Chelsea have been hot in their pursuit of the ex-Red Bull Salzburg star, who has a release clause worth €75 million in his contract that will become active next year.

(Photo by Joaquin Corchero / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

As per the latest information from BILD Sport's Sven Westerschulze, Dortmund are insistent on keeping Haaland at the club next season, and have stated that their talisman will neither be sold nor swapped this summer.

It was reported further on Friday that Dortmund are 'unaware' of Chelsea' attempts to include one of Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi in their pursuit of Haaland.

Clubs vesting interest in Abraham, such as Aston Villa, West Ham and Arsenal, have been told that the club are trying to strike a deal with Dortmund that would see the 23-year-old head the other way.

However, it was mentioned earlier on Friday that there is 'no possibility' of the German giants agreeing to Chelsea's offer to include their academy graduate in a player-plus-cash deal for their star striker.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Additionally, Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was heavily linked with a switch to Bayern Munich a few years back, had also been mooted as makeweight as Chelsea look for alternative approaches to land Haaland this summer.

Chelsea have been chasing Haaland's signature for months and after securing Champions League glory, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is keen to bolster in search of domestic glory next term.

The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been keeping tabs on the forward, whose current contract at the Signal Iduna Park has a release clause worth €75 million that will become active in 2022.

The 20-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in world football, and is reportedly on top of Tuchel's wishlist ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube