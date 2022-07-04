Report: Chelsea Has Been Offered The Chance To Sign PSG Super Star Neymar And Manchester United Legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea has been offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the chance to sign both Brazilian trickster Neymar and five-time Ballon D'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo from their respected clubs.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Intermediaries for both players have approached Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly to try to make a suitable deal happen for their clients.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Yesterday news broke that the Portuguese super star told Manchester United he would want to leave the club if a suitable offer was received. The 37-year-old only rejoined Old Trafford last season after leaving the club almost 13 years ago.

However, after the clubs poor season failing to get Champions, the Ballon D'Or winner has become frustrated with the club and would be open to a move away.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has already met up with Boehly for the possible transfer of the 37-year-old to Chelsea. Ronaldo has already missed the first day back at training with Manchester United but this has been put down to family reasons.

French club PSG has said to be open to selling to the Brazilian. Neymar joined the club back in 2017 from Barcelona becoming the most expensive player in the world.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 30-year-old has struggled with injuries over the past couple of years however has displayed his talents when fit. Neymar has worked with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel before back when the German manager was at PSG where the pair narrowly missed out on winning the Champions League.

Ronaldo and Neymar's wages both are currently over £500,000 a week which would become a massive issue when trying to bring them to Stamford Bridge with N'golo Kante being Chelsea's current highest-paid player getting paid £290,000 a week.

However, the Blues look confident in the signing of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling as a deal of around £45-50 million looks to become closer than ever.

Read More Chelsea News