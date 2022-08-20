Report: Chelsea Has Expressed Interest In Manchester United Defender Harry Maguire

Chelsea is still in search of one last centre-back this summer and has surprisingly taken interest in the world's most expensive defender and Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

According to Jamie Jackson from The Guardian, Chelsea may offer Christian Pulisic in a swap deal to try to bring Maguire to Stamford Bridge however, Manchester United has claimed their captain is not for sale.

Chelsea has been on the search for new centre-backs from the start of the window after Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen left the club.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Since then the Blues have had unsuccessful attempts for many top defenders across Europe including Jules Kounde and Mattijs De Ligt but have seen success by bringing Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly to the club.

Chelsea has now turned their attention to Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana but has had two bids rejected already.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Leicester City is now prepared for the Blues to come back with an improved £80 million bid making the Frenchmen the most expensive defender in football stealing the crown off Maguire.

If unsuccessful, Chelsea may go back to make an offer for the English international who has had a disappointing start to the new season. Manchester United currently sit bottom of the Premier League after losing their two opening games of the season.

