Report: Chelsea Have £55 Million Bid Accepted by Sevilla for Jules Kounde

The long transfer sage between Chelsea and Sevilla for France international Jules Kounde has eventually come to breakthrough with the Blues having a bid accepted by the Spanish side.

For a while it looked as if a deal would not be struck between the two clubs however after advanced negotiations, Chelsea have had a bid of £55 million plus add-ons accepted for Kounde.

Chelsea were briefly in a transfer battle with Barcelona, although Sevilla would've prefered to sell to the Premier League side rather than their Spanish rivals.

Jose Garcia reported via Twitter that Kounde will sign a five-year contract until the summer 2027 after a deal was struck between the two clubs.

According to reports, personal terms have been agreed between 23-year-old Kounde and Chelsea for over a year after a potential transfer nearly occured last summer.

Football Journalist Ben Jacobs also reported via Twitter, that there is a verbal agreement in place with advanced talks scheduled and personal terms agreed.

Barcelona have reportedly been told that they must up their offer or walk away if they are to challenge Chelsea, although Todd Boehly's side have the more preferable offer.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel recently spoke in a press conference saying that his side needed at least one more signing this summer in order to challenge with Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Following the arrivals of fellow central defender and Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly and England attacker Raheem Sterling, Kounde would become the clubs third signing this summer.

Despite the increase in defensive reinforcements, the futures of young defenders Levi Colwill and Ethan Ampadu are under speculation with Colwill likely to depart Stamford Bridge this summer, due to the reduced chance of first team minutes.

