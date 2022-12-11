Report: Chelsea Have A List Of Potential New Goalkeepers

The goalkeeper spot is something many Chelsea fans would have imagined was nailed down for years to come with Edouard Mendy, but that does unfortunately not look like the way things will go.

Mendy is set to leave the club, and Chelsea are preparing for life without the Senegal goalkeeper. The club are monitoring a number of goalkeepers from around Europe that could potentially be their new number one.

Chelsea may look to bring a goalkeeper into the club in 2023.

Chelsea have Mike Maignan on a potential list of goalkeepers. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea have compiled a list of potential new goalkeepers that they are monitoring. There are a number of goalkeepers on the list, from all across Europe.

There is some Premier League goalkeepers on the list, in the shape of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. David Raya and Emiliano Martinez also are potential targets.

Diogo Costa, the Portugal and Porto goalkeeper is another keeper on the list. He is likely to be the most expensive, with Porto looking for around £70million.

Diogo Costa is another target for Chelsea. IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

The rest of Europe includes a target from Italy, Mike Maignan of AC Milan, Unai Simon from Atletic Club and Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach.

A big list, and the club will narrow it down to find which one they feel suits the club best. Robert Sanchez could be a target to watch out for considering his links to Graham Potter.

