Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have A List Of Potential Right-Back Signings

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Report: Chelsea Have A List Of Potential Right-Back Signings

Chelsea have a list of potential right-back signings they want to bring into the club.

Right-back is the topic of the week at Chelsea, and which one they bring in to the club in the coming months is something they are taking very seriously behind the scenes.

The position is seen as a position of importance to strengthen going forward, as the problem they face without Reece James has been hugely evident in the aftermath of his recent injury.

The club have formulated a list of potential right-backs they believe could improve the squad.

Jeremie Frimpong

Chelsea have interest in Jeremie Frimpong.

According to Simon Phillips, there is a list of players Chelsea wish to bring into the club at the right-back position, as they look add some depth in the spot.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Reece James injury has highlighted the problem, with two players who are not right-backs having to fill in. Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have played right-back, but the club know that cannot continue.

In terms of possible candidates, Malo Gusto from Lyon, Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen and Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan are possible players the club think could improve the squad.

Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries is on the list of potential right-backs for Chelsea.

Dumfries is one they have been interested in for a long time, and the Dutch defender will be allowed to leave for a fee of €30million, a fee Chelsea would no doubt have no problem in paying.

January may be too soon for the club to sign a right-back, but it has also not been ruled out.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Tino Livramento
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Exploring Possibility Of Buying Back Tino Livramento

By Dylan McBennett
Kyle Walker-Peters
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Had Interest In Kyle Walker-Peter's In The Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Alexis Vega
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Keeping Track Of Guadalajara Winger Alexis Vega

By Dylan McBennett
Jose Gimenez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Atletico Madrid Defender Jose Gimenez

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
News

Kai Havertz And Hakim Ziyech Heading To Qatar

By Luka Foley
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Targeting Palmeiras Forward Endrick As Part Of Plan

By Dylan McBennett
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Long-Term Interest In Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries

By Dylan McBennett
Kalidou Koulibaly
Match Coverage

Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City | Five Things We Learned

By Stephen Smith