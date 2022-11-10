Report: Chelsea Have A List Of Potential Right-Back Signings

Right-back is the topic of the week at Chelsea, and which one they bring in to the club in the coming months is something they are taking very seriously behind the scenes.

The position is seen as a position of importance to strengthen going forward, as the problem they face without Reece James has been hugely evident in the aftermath of his recent injury.

The club have formulated a list of potential right-backs they believe could improve the squad.

Chelsea have interest in Jeremie Frimpong. IMAGO / Kessler-Sportfotografie

According to Simon Phillips, there is a list of players Chelsea wish to bring into the club at the right-back position, as they look add some depth in the spot.

Reece James injury has highlighted the problem, with two players who are not right-backs having to fill in. Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have played right-back, but the club know that cannot continue.

In terms of possible candidates, Malo Gusto from Lyon, Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen and Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan are possible players the club think could improve the squad.

Denzel Dumfries is on the list of potential right-backs for Chelsea. IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Dumfries is one they have been interested in for a long time, and the Dutch defender will be allowed to leave for a fee of €30million, a fee Chelsea would no doubt have no problem in paying.

January may be too soon for the club to sign a right-back, but it has also not been ruled out.

Read More Chelsea Stories