Report: Chelsea Have a Long Standing Interest in PSG Forward Neymar

Chelsea have a long standing interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar jr., according to reports, and could be poised to make a push for the superstar.

The Brazilian forward moved to Paris back in 2017, following four successful years at Barcelona, for a transfer fee worth around €222 million.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel managed the 30-year-old for two and a half years in the French capital between 2018 and 2020 and therefore already has a bond with the player.

imago1010495674h

As per ESPN's Julien Laurens, Chelsea have a long standing interest in Paris Saint-German forward Neymar and that interest could be capitalised on with the Brazilian's potential departure this summer.

While he has made it clear that he wants to stay in Paris, the French giants have made him available for transfer this summer according to ESPN as the club look to take a new direction for the future.

Neymar signed a new contract last year that is set to see him at the club until 2025, but the Ligue 1 champions are keen to offload him this summer.

imago1012263809h

His salary demands are currently set at around €35 million a year, which may seem steep to a number of interested parties.

However, with Chelsea's recent takeover going through, the west London side may be in a good position to offer Neymar an admirable salary to move to the Premier League.

Chelsea are also reportedly 'quietly confident' about the potential signing of Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele which would likely put a move for Neymar in trouble.

imago1011627124h (1)
