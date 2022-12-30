Report: Chelsea Have A Verbal Agreement With Benfica Over Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea's pursuit of Enzo Fernandez is moving quickly, and the two clubs have reportedly reached a verbal agreement for the midfielder. The deal is getting closer.

Fernandez has said yes to joining Chelsea and given the green light for the transfer to happen, and the two clubs are now trying to do their side of the deal.

The deal is not done yet, but it is a positive sign for Chelsea.

Chelsea have a verbal agreement with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez according to reports. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Felix Johnson, Chelsea have a verbal agreement with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea have not chosen to pay the release clause and will instead pay closer to €130million for the player, a club record fee and the biggest fee for a midfielder in Premier League history.

The structure of the payments are yet to be fully agreed so the deal is not yet done and may still take some time to be finalised and complete, but it is a really positive sign for Chelsea.

Fernandez was the subject of interest from Manchester United and Liverpool but neither club choose to bid for him in the end. Both preferred a summer move.

Chelsea are still adamant they want Declan Rice in the summer despite signing Enzo now, but the structure of the payment will be important for that deal to happen considering financial fair play.

A great signing for Chelsea if it comes through and a massive statement of intent going forward.

