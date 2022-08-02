Report: Chelsea Have Agreed On A Loan Deal With Monaco For Blue's Defender Malang Sarr

French defender Malang Sarr may see his return to Ligue 1 football as the 23-year-old weighs up his potential loan moves for the summer.

French side Monaco seems to be ahead of Fulham in the race to sign Blues star Malang Sarr. The Premier League side was the favorite to bring the 23-year-old on loan move to Craven Cottage however, due to Chelsea's defender shortage the deal was later blocked.

According to the French newspaper Lequipe, Chelsea and Monaco have come to an agreement to send Sarr to join the Ligue 1 side. Reports say Monaco will pay Chelsea £750,000 to take Sarr on loan with a purchase option of £12 million.

Monaco is said to be the preferred destination for Sarr over moving to Marco Silva's newly promoted side.

The French side seems to be pushing the hardest for the loan move after selling defender Strahinja Pavlovic to Red Bull Salzburg out in Austria.

Chelsea on the other hand are pushing to sign Leicster City defender Wesley Fofana. It seems like the French defender is also pushing for the move towards Stamford Bridge but the Premier League club is very reluctant in letting him go.

Reports suggest that Chelsea could include Youngster Levi Colwill in apart of a deal to try convince Leicster City to become more open to negoations.

