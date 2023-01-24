Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have Already Contacted David Raya

Chelsea have reportedly already contacted Brentford goalkeeper David Raya regarding a move next summer

Chelsea have already made contact with Spanish goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford as they continue their search for an Edouard Mendy replacement. Raya is set to leave his club in the summer.

The contract of David Raya will be up next summer, and if Brentford want to make some profit off the player it's most logical to sell him this summer while he still has some value on the market.

Chelsea are not alone in their interest and will have to be quick if they do want to sign the player.

Chelsea have already contacted David Raya about a potential move.

According to Relevo, Chelsea have already contacted David Raya about the possibility of a summer transfer from Brentford.

Chelsea are not the only club with interest. Manchester United are looking to sign a new keeper in the summer and Raya is a name high up the list. Spurs are also said to have interest.

Raya would like to experience playing in the Champions League and also believes playing for a top six club recognised in Europe makes his chances of being Spain's number one a lot higher.

David Raya will not sign a new deal at Brentford.

Brentford will not lose the player mid-season so the logical time for any potential transfer would take place in the summer.

The price tag for the player is expected to be around £25million considering his current market value, and his play style is something that would suit Chelsea in the long term. 

One to watch for next summer this potential transfer.

