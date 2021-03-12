Report: Chelsea have 'already made their move' to land Erling Haaland this summer

Chelsea have reportedly made their move to try to land Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The 20-year-old is one of, if not the most, sought after players in world football following his tremendous rise to the top, which has seen him bag 31 goals and 8 assists in 29 appearances so far this season.

Haaland has attracted the attention of all the major European clubs with his €75 million release clause set to become active next summer.

However, clubs are looking to try to lure him away from Dortmund this summer and several clubs are chasing his signature.

And a new report from Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, state that Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City have 'already made their moves’ to try and win the race for the Norwegian this summer.

Barcelona are also very keen on Haaland with it reported that he is considered the 'big dream' at the Nou Camp.

If a club lands Haaland it won't come cheaply. It has been previously suggested that Haaland could cost in excess of £200 million this summer if a transfer is agreed.

Chelsea are extremely interested in bringing Haaland to the club with previous reports claiming that Roman Abramovich has given Thomas Tuchel the 'green light' to sign Haaland in the summer.

