Report: Chelsea Have Already Made Two Bids for Romelu Lukaku This Summer Amid Erling Haaland Interest

Chelsea have already made their move for Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel and the Blues hierarchy want a centre-forward arrival at the club this summer to bolster the attacking line with Olivier Giroud having departed and Tammy Abraham surplus to requirements.

Erling Haaland has been the reported number one target but as the days pass a deal gets increasingly unlikely. Lukaku has pledged his future to Inter Milan, but Chelsea remain keen on a reunion and according to new claims, their intent is evident.

As per Simon Johnson of the Athletic, Chelsea have been active behind the scenes which has seen them make two bids for Lukaku already this summer.

Reports in Italy stated Lukaku had rejected an approach and contract offer from Chelsea in recent weeks.

The Athletic's report notes Chelsea's move for Lukaku on two occasions is a signal of their 'strong intent' to land the 28-year-old, while also providing an indicating their confidence of landing Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta insisted Lukaku would remain at the club last month, saying: “From our side, we can say yes absolutely, Lukaku is not for sale. Lukaku is an important piece on the chessboard available to Simone Inzaghi.”

Tuchel knows missing chances is a problem at Chelsea after he responded to question marks again over Timo Werner following their 2-1 win over Arsenal in pre-season.

"I hope not," said Tuchel on Werner missing chances becoming an ongoing problem. "He had an assist and we talked and analysed last season often enough given his situation. Nothing has changed so far. He had a so-so Euros with Germany but that was a concern of the whole team, not his personal problem. Then he had some days off and it's on him, like always, to show his quality and ability."

A new striker would hopefully solve those problems in front of goal, but it's now a matter of who they can get through the door. Time is starting to run out for the Blues.

