Skip to main content
Report:Chelsea Have An €80million Buy-Back Clause For Tammy Abraham

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Report:Chelsea Have An €80million Buy-Back Clause For Tammy Abraham

It has been confirmed Chelsea have a buy-back clause in the contract of Tammy Abraham at Roma.

Tammy Abraham has scored more in a league season than anyone at Chelsea has since he left the club, and they may look to that statistic as a reason to bring the English striker back to the club.

There is a buy-back clause in the contract of Tammy Abraham, and Chelsea may look to activate it next summer as they look to solve their striking problem. Graham Potter's men added Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to their ranks in the summer, and have Armando Broja there too.

It will be interesting to see if they ever decided to activate a very interesting clause in the players contract.

tammy abraham

Chelsea have a buy-back clause in Tammy Abraham's contract.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have a buy-back clause in Tammy Abraham's contract at Roma worth €80million. The player left the London club in August 2021, and has gone on to do great things in a Roma shirt under Jose Mourinho.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea are definitely looking to sign a striker in the not to distant future, but at the moment a winger seems more likely in January. 

Abraham

Will Chelsea make a move for Tammy Abraham next summer?

The buy-back clause does not become activated till next summer, so no move is expected to be made in January if there is one to be pursued.

Abraham reportedly does not see his long-term future in Italy, and a move back to England may entice the striker, who had his breakout season at the club under Frank Lampard.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Tim Steidten
News

Report: Chelsea Plan Further Talks With Tim Steidten

By Stephen Smith
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Chelsea Head Physio To Depart

By Stephen Smith
Luka Modric
Transfer News

Report: Luka Modric Admits He Once Wanted To Join Chelsea In The Past

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Match Coverage

Report: N'Golo Kante Returns To Chelsea Training Ahead Of Crystal Palace Clash

By Dylan McBennett
John Obi Mikel Chelsea
News

John Obi Mikel Announces His Retirement From Football

By Owen Cummings
Benjamin Sesko
Transfer News

WATCH: Chelsea Target Benjamin Sesko Scores Van Basten Esque Volley

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Confident Of Signing Chelsea Target Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett
Levi Colwill
News

Blue's Loanee Levi Colwill Speaks On Graham Potter's Move To Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White