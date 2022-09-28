Report:Chelsea Have An €80million Buy-Back Clause For Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham has scored more in a league season than anyone at Chelsea has since he left the club, and they may look to that statistic as a reason to bring the English striker back to the club.
There is a buy-back clause in the contract of Tammy Abraham, and Chelsea may look to activate it next summer as they look to solve their striking problem. Graham Potter's men added Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to their ranks in the summer, and have Armando Broja there too.
It will be interesting to see if they ever decided to activate a very interesting clause in the players contract.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have a buy-back clause in Tammy Abraham's contract at Roma worth €80million. The player left the London club in August 2021, and has gone on to do great things in a Roma shirt under Jose Mourinho.
Chelsea are definitely looking to sign a striker in the not to distant future, but at the moment a winger seems more likely in January.
The buy-back clause does not become activated till next summer, so no move is expected to be made in January if there is one to be pursued.
Abraham reportedly does not see his long-term future in Italy, and a move back to England may entice the striker, who had his breakout season at the club under Frank Lampard.
