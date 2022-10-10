Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have An Agreement In Principle For Christopher Vivell



Christopher Vivell is close to becoming the technical director of Chelsea, as there is an agreement in principle.

Chelsea are close to appointing a new technical director at the club, and Christopher Vivell is going to be that man. Their has been an agreement made in principal for the director to join Chelsea, and there is only small steps to go.

Todd Boehly relived a lot of former Chelsea staff of their duties once he came into the club, sparking a huge revamp. Christopher Vivell is another new recruit in what looks to be a long line of many coming in to improve Chelsea.

Vivell was relived of his duties at RB Leipzig recently, and a difference of opinions being cited as a reason for the decision.

Christopher Vivell

Chelsea have an agreement in place for Christopher Vivell.

According to Florian Plettenburg from Sky Sports in Germany, there is an agreement in principle for Christopher Vivell to become the new technical director of Chelsea football club, with only small steps to come.

Vivell done well at Leipzig, but was relieved of his duties. The CEO of Leipzig spoke out today about the decision, and stated that Chelsea seem to like what the German club do.

“The trust was no longer there. In the end, things didn’t fit anymore. Then working together no longer makes sense”, stated Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

“Vivell to Chelsea? I don’t know. We know that Chelsea like what we do”.

Chelsea are expected to appoint Christopher Vivell in the coming days, and are looking to appoint Micheal Edwards as sporting director.

