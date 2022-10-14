Report: Chelsea Have An Interest In Leicester City's James Maddison

The big discussion this season so far is how can England leave James Maddison out of the World Cup squad. Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher couldn't find the answer, and Graham Potter seems to agree with them.

Maddison has created the fourth highest amount of goals (19) in the entire Premier League in 2022, and has more goal contributions than any English player in that time period.

Chelsea are interested in signing forward players next summer, or even in January, and James Maddison could certainly be an option.

Chelsea are interested in James Maddison. IMAGO / Focus Images

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Chelsea have an interest in James Maddison, and are at least considering him a possibility.

Leicester have been struggling this season, and Maddison himself may feel his chances in the England team are harmed by the big six bias.

If the midfielder played for a club like Chelsea, he may feel opportunities at international level may become more frequent, although as Trent Alexander-Arnold has found, that's not always the case.

Chelsea will look to sign many players in the coming months, and for the forward areas Rafael Leao is certainly a favourite. But Maddison is Premier League proven, and sometimes that is worth it's weight in gold.

The fee may not be that high considering Leicester's current position. The club aren't in a bargaining spot in the league, and may have to sell if Maddison insists of leaving in the future.

