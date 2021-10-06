October 6, 2021
Publish date:

Report: Chelsea 'Have Asked' About Niklas Sule's Availability Over Potential Transfer

Author:

Several 'top' Premier League clubs have enquired about Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule, according to reports.

The 26-year-old's future with the Bavarian side is unclear with his contract set to expire next summer. 

No talks are currently ongoing over an extension at the Allianz Arena and it is looking 'likely at this point in time' that he will depart at the end of the season on a free transfer.

Sule has been linked with a switch to the Premier League, with Chelsea one of the clubs in the past reportedly interested in the central defender. 

Now it appears Chelsea could have spoken to the German club over the possibility of signing the defender. 

As per Sport1, plenty of clubs are interested but 'many top clubs from England have asked again in the past few weeks'. 

Chelsea could be on the search for a new defender. They tried to land Jules Kounde in the summer, but failed in their efforts to agree a fee. 

Sule, who would be free, could be an ideal option for the Blues considering Antonio Rudiger's future at the club remains uncertain because he is also yet to sign a new deal and will, as it stands, leave at the end of the season when his contract expires. 

Rudiger has been linked with a switch to Bayern, but insisted it doesn't depend on Sule's future

"I make my decisions for myself, they are dependent on no one," responded the defender on his future and whether a move to Bayern depends on Sule's future. 

