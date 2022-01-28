Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have Aurelien Tchouameni Edge Over Real Madrid in Transfer Pursuit

Chelsea's long standing interest in AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni could give them an edge over other clubs this summer, according to reports.

The Champions League holders have held a long-term interest in the France international, whose rapid rise in Ligue 1 has caught the attention of the Blues and a whole host of other clubs. 

Claims in Spain suggest Chelsea and Real Madrid are the two front-runners, with the Spanish side leading the race having held talks with Tchouameni's representatives, Excellence Sport Nation, over a possible switch this summer. 

imago1006985097h

There had been reports that Tchouameni's valuation has now increased with Monaco set to demand in excess of €80 million for the 22-year-old. 

But RMC Sport suggest no price-tag has been placed on the Frenchman, however a summer move 'seems inevitable'. 

Read More

However as the race strengthens with clubs expressing their interest, Chelsea could hold a key advantage in the pursuit of the popular youngster.

As per Adam Newson, no club has spent longer pursuing Tchouameni than Chelsea.

imago1009377674h

Tchouameni has already outlined his plans for his footballing career, wanting to win trophies whilst playing for the best clubs in the world.

"I have goals, dreams, a desire to play for the best clubs, to win titles, to impact my sport and my position,” he told L'Equipe in November, as quoted by football.london.

"I want to leave a mark. It’s not just about playing football, earning money, titles here and there, and then doing something else with my life – I don’t want to end my career like an average player, and to be forgotten."

