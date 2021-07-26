Report: Chelsea Given Saul Niguez Update as the Blues Make Contact With his Agent's

The Blues have been in contact regarding a potential move.

An update has been given on the future of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez amid Chelsea's interest in the midfielder, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has expressed his desire to leave the La Liga champions this summer, after making just 22 league appearances last term.

As per Marca via Sport Witness, Chelsea have been in contact with Saul's agents over a potential move this summer.

However, Marca report that Manchester United is the most likely destination for the Spaniard.

But with Thomas Tuchel behind the interest in the midfielder, the Blues could attempt to seal a deal for the player.

With Atletico Madrid signing Rodrigo de Paul this summer, Saul's future is uncertain in Spain.

It is believed that €50 million would be enough to secure his services if Chelsea are willing to pay that much for the midfielder.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

