Report: Chelsea Have Been Monitoring Endrick For Months

IMAGO / Fotoarena

Chelsea have been interested in Endrick for months and have been following his progression.

When a star like Endrick comes around, big clubs take notice. Chelsea are one of those massive European powers that have taken notice in the young Brazilian, and they have been keeping an eye on his situation for a number of months.

A player like Endrick at such a young age is someone who needs to be monitored to see how his progression is, after all the centre-forward is just 16-years of age playing first team football.

Chelsea are in the race, and there are serious chances they could be the club to sign the Brazilian.

Chelsea have been monitoring Endrick for months.

According to Fabrizio Romano via Caught Offside, Chelsea have been following the situation of Endrick for a number of months, and are seriously in the race for the young Brazilian.

As always with a player of Endrick's quality, there is competition for his signature, and that competition comes from Real Madrid and PSG at the moment. 

In terms of price tag, that situation will be settled quite quickly. Endrick has a £60million release clause, so any club that wants to sign the Brazilian will have to match that.

Chelsea are pushing to sign Endrick.

Chelsea are there, and are pushing to sign him at the moment. It will ultimately be down to the player, as Palmeiras are effectively resigned to losing Endrick.

Any deal to sign the player will be for 2024 according to Fabrizio.

