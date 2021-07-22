Report: Chelsea Have Been Offered Eden Hazard as Move Would 'Not be Badly Receieved'

The former Blue could be set for a sensational return.

Chelsea have been offered the chance to bring Eden Hazard back to Stamford Bridge as Real Madrid look to offload the Belgian international, according to reports.

Hazard has had no luck since leaving the Blues and could be set for a return this summer.

As per AS via A Bola, Real Madrid have offered the 30-year-old to Chelsea for €60 million this summer.

The report continues to say that the fee could be paid in the form of €20 million over the course of three years, howeve Chelsea deem the figure to be 'very high'.

Despite 'intermediaries' raising the possibility of the move as they look to seal a transfer for Hazard, a deal is 'very difficult' for Chelsea.

The Blues are prioritising a striker and do not wish to spend such a large sum on Hazard.

Chelsea also have several players of the same profile as the winger in Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz so manager Thomas Tuchel does not want to bring in somebody who would operate in the same positions as these players.

However, Hazard maintains a strong relationship with Chelsea, which has been described as 'very good' and a number of his former teammates would be open to the move despite it's complications. It would 'not be badly receieved' by the club if it were to happen.

The Blues will focus their attention on bringing in a goalscorer this summer but expect Hazard to leave Madrid either way.

