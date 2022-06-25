Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have Been Offered the Chance to Sign Manchester United and Portugal Striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United and Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Chelsea by his agent Jorge Mendes. 

According to David Ornstein, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met with Mendes in Portugal to discuss the possibility of a transfer for Ronaldo. 

Ornstein says that it is unclear whether Boehly and his side will pursue the opportunity to bring Ronaldo to the club. United themseleves are reluctant to let their striker leave this summer. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Reports also state that the meeting with Boehly was requested by Mendes and despite being granted, the American attended out of courtesy, which suggests that Chelsea are unlikely to sign Ronaldo. 

The Portugal captain, 37, made a fairytale return to the Old Trafford club last summer after 12 years and was Man United's top goalscorer last season with 24 goals in all competitions. 

Last season was a really dissapointing one for the Red Devils who where out of every competition by the end of February. This has led to much speculation suggesting that Ronaldo is not happy with the status of the club, as he belives that they are unable to compete with the better teams in the league. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea are linked with Ronaldo, amongst other attacking names, that could join the Blues this summer and with many players expected out the door, there could be a complete shuffle of the team in West London. 

